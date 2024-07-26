A serious humanitarian crisis has broken out in southern Mexico, where more than 600 people from some Chiapas towns have fled the violence of criminal cartels and have crossed into Guatemala, many of them walking for hours along mountain trails and dirt roads to avoid the Grijalva River. The Guatemalan government and local authorities are providing shelter, food and medical care to the displaced, who fled from gunfire with little chance of collecting basic necessities. Non-governmental organizations that still operate precariously in the area report the existence of wounded people, people with diabetes and hypertension and those affected by nervous breakdowns, as well as many children under five years old. The death of a person who arrived with gunshot wounds has also been reported. The origin of this exodus is the open war between the Sinaloa cartel and the Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel, which are shooting at each other for one of the most lucrative businesses of the moment, migrant trafficking on the southern Mexican border.

Taking refuge in one of the schools in the Guatemalan border villages and speaking on the phone with the mayor of Cuilco, the municipality to which these hamlets belong, a farmer who did not want to give his name expressed himself thus: “I come from over there on the Mexican border, a well-known place called Las Mercedes. The thing that made us leave our place of origin is fear, because there are two cartels, I don’t hear that anymore, I don’t know the fight they have or why they are fighting. I only hear the gunshots that pass near the houses, near us when we are working. That is why we ran to the neighboring country of Guatemala.”

Soldiers from the Guatemalan Army guard the school where the Mexicans are taking refuge. David Toro (EFE)

Grateful to the Guatemalan authorities and the Army, the man says that he arrived with his wife and two children, aged 14 and 18. “We came walking along a horse-drawn path.” They are fleeing a situation that “maybe began a year or a year and a half ago, but that was always heard in other places,” far from his town, he explains. “But little by little it got closer, closer, and we never imagined that it would reach where we live, but, yes, we have been displaced and thank God we are here and the most important thing is life and health,” he says by phone to Audilio Roblero, the councillor of Cuilco, who has travelled to the villages to supervise the situation that the refugees are experiencing.

Thousands of Mexicans flee violence every year towards the northern border with the United States in search of better living conditions, but this escape through the south to Guatemala has been surprising, because it is unusual. Guatemalan President Bernardo Arévalo has told on television about the situation in Cuilco and the help they are giving to the people of Chiapas. In the contingent that left the Mexican towns of Amatenango de la Frontera and Mazapa de Madero, among others, there were also Guatemalans who had left their country for Mexico to reach the United States and had to run back because of drug violence. They have had better luck on their return, because they had the support of relatives. The people of Chiapas are having a harder time. The Mexican authorities had not commented on the matter on Wednesday, even though the exodus began on Monday.

Mexican families take refuge in a school in Cuilco, on July 24. Guatemalan Army (Reuters)

“The situation is very serious, families are without anything, without money, without resources, especially the Mexicans. Those who were in the center of Amatenango managed to get out, but others further away could not, because there were roadblocks with burning tires,” explains Adela Ramírez, from the humanitarian organization Pop No’j, by phone from Guatemala. She says that firefighters are collaborating to transport those who need medical attention and the Women’s Office in Cuilco, as well as the Human Rights Office in the area and the Ministry of Social Development are trying to identify and care for the displaced. “There has been a death who arrived with a gunshot wound, and a 5-year-old girl is hospitalized with dehydration in the maternal and child care center. The population is lending food, clothing and mats so they can sleep on the floor,” Ramírez continues. The border communities they have reached after hours and hours of travel are far from the municipal center of Cuilco, about two hours away, and access is not easy; all-terrain vehicles are needed. The refugees have been housed in three schools in the villages of Ampliación Nueva Reforma (217 sheltered), Unión Frontera (eight) and Monterrico. The most urgent needs of each one are still being defined. “In the Monterrico school there are about 50 people from 28 families with 15 children under five years of age who need food, hygiene products, clothing, shoes and milk,” says a statement from Pop No’j. Others have found asylum in private homes and the arrival of more people who are in transit is still expected.

The mobilization of the Guatemalan authorities, led by the President of the Government, has contrasted with the silence on the Mexican side, whose inaction has been complained about by the governor of the department of Huehuetenango, Elsa Hernández. “Unfortunately, the Mexican authorities are not protecting their citizens,” she said. The Army is guarding the area to guarantee the safety of the new arrivals.

The situation in Chiapas is very complicated. While some are moving south, a caravan of Central American migrants is trying to continue north to cross Mexico and reach the United States, there are more than 3,000 of them. The Mexican jungle state, once a peaceful territory, has recently been experiencing numerous crises caused by organized crime, which is taking over the area and worsening the situation of the inhabitants, mostly poor people dedicated to the countryside.

A Mexican woman feeds her baby on July 25 in Huehuetenango. David Toro (EFE)

The drug trade that used to circulate across the border, traditionally controlled by the Sinaloa cartel, had not interfered in any particular way with the living conditions of the population. But now the Jalisco Nueva Generación Cartel is fighting over their territory, which has become a passageway for thousands of migrants every year, who are extorted by criminals. They are robbed of the little they bring in exchange for allowing them to continue on their way. At some bus stations there are signs indicating that tickets are not sold to foreigners. “They are threatened by the cartels,” explains the head of the Human Rights Commission in Chiapas, Juan Manuel Zardain. The criminals have their own buses to transport the migrants for abusive prices. But the promised trip is not always fulfilled. Sometimes they are left in the middle of nowhere without money. Other times they are detained by the Mexican police who also humiliate and extort them.

Human trafficking is also complicating the lives of the poorest people in Chiapas, “who are forcibly recruited to work for the cartels,” says Zardain. “The Jalisco Nueva Generación cartel has different codes, they extort them and charge them the piso,” a kind of criminal tax for carrying out any activity, from agricultural production to selling at a street stall. “They are taking over illegal businesses, but also legal ones, such as selling eggs,” says the Human Rights official. The situation in Chiapas has been brewing slowly, while the cartels were taking over the beautiful southern state, and now the poorest population is suffering the displacements that thousands of other Mexicans have already experienced before and still do today. The borders are a hive of people fleeing hunger and violence.

