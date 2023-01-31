Chiapas.- This Tuesday in the state of Chiapas several important events were recorded, among which the government highlighted the strengthening of the Public Video Surveillance System.

Likewise, on this day, 22 new Covid-19 infections were reported, which were registered mainly in the Tuxtla Gutiérrez region.

On the other hand, the State Attorney General’s Office highlighted the work carried out by the women’s prosecutor’s office to attend to 5,281 cases of violent crimes.

SSP strengthens Public Video Surveillance System

The government of the state of Chiapas strengthened the Public System for Video Surveillance and Emergency Call Attention to increase 2,670 video surveillance cameras operating in the state.

This was highlighted by the Secretary of Public Security and Citizen Protection, who announced that at the beginning of the current administration, the Chiapas government had 505 video surveillance cameras managed by the 911 Emergency Call Centers (CALLE) with offices in Comitán, Palenque, Reforma, San Cristóbal de Las Casas, Tapachula, Tonalá and Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

Due to the fact that these old equipment presented operational failures, since 2020, the government of Rutilio Escandón Cadenas implemented the “Escudo Urbano C5-Chiapas” project, managing to strengthen the video surveillance system by 768 percent, the agency announced. through a statement.

With this action, it was possible to increase to 2,675 cameras, analytical, facial recognition, with 360-degree vision, fixed, with panic buttons and license plate readers, unifying the information generated on a platform, thus saving time and facilitates the flow and reception of the same.

Likewise, the 911 Emergency Call Attention System was strengthened in accordance with international quality standards, 23 license plate reader arches were reconditioned and 17 new arches were installed, covering most of the state, achieving a total of 40 arcs that in real time achieve the detection of vehicles with reports of some illegal activity.

Chiapas reports 22 new cases of Covid-19

This Tuesday, January 31, the Chiapas State Health Secretariat reported 22 new Covid-19 infections, which occurred mostly in the Tuxtla Gutiérrez region.

According to what was reported by the agency, the new infections were presented as follows; eight in Tuxtla Gutiérrez; six, Comitan; three in Tapachula; two in San Cristóbal de Las Casas; as well as a case in Berriozábal, Cacahoatán and Villa Corzo.

Likewise, the Ministry of Health reported that these positive cases occurred in 12 women and 10 men, in age ranges from five to 65 years and older; where six patients suffer from diabetes, hypertension and obesity.

FGE brought down the backlog of more than 5,000 investigation folders in crimes of violence

The State Attorney General’s Office (FGE), through the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office, managed to reduce, during 2022, the backlog of 5,281 files that were in this matter prosecutor’s office, which date from the period from 2012 to 2021 , thereby guaranteeing access to justice for women and girls who are victims of family and sexual violence.

Within the framework of the award ceremony to the participants of the “Conavim 2022 Project”, the Women’s Prosecutor, Yasmín Sierra López, presented these results to the Attorney General Olaf Gómez Hernández, highlighting that these actions are derived from the sum of efforts between the FGE and the National Commission to Prevent and Eradicate Violence against Women (Conavim), which last year ratified its support for the FGE, allocating one million pesos.

It may interest you:

In his speech, the attorney general highlighted the results obtained by the Women’s Prosecutor’s Office, acknowledging the work carried out by the group of specialists in human rights and with a gender perspective, who during 2022 paid attention to the backlog of investigation folders , asserting that with these actions the State Attorney General’s Office seeks to guarantee access to justice for women and girls who are victims of family violence and crimes of a sexual nature.