The State Attorney General’s Office Chiapas has denied the news that was circulating on social networks about the discovery of 120 corpses in the trailer of a trailer in the municipality of The ConcordThe false information was spread on several Facebook pages, causing alarm among the population.

Following the spread of this news, La FGE Chiapas issued a press release in which it reported that the authorities organized a joint operation that included the Investigative Police, the State Preventive Police (PEP), the National Guard (GN) and the Mexican Army. This operation was carried out in the La Tigrilla ejido, where the trailer with the bodies.

Upon arriving at the site, the security group verified that there was no trailer with the characteristics mentioned in the rumors. In addition, they interviewed the inhabitants of the ejido, who confirmed that no discovery of any kind had occurred. bodies in the zone.

The Chiapas Prosecutor’s Office He called on citizens not to be carried away by unverified information spread on social media.

The Attorney General’s Office recommended staying informed through the official websites of the security and justice corporations.