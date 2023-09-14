The attorney general of the state of Chiapas, Olaf Gómez, recognized this Wednesday that in this Mexican state, located in the south, the number of missing people has increased. In addition, he specified that the reported disappearances are being investigated based on complaints filed with public ministries by family members.

The above, after the conflicts between organized crime groups that have been registered in the border area of ​​Chiapas and the recent uprising and feminicide of the teacher of campus 216 of the Colegio de Bachilleres in Amatenango de la Frontera, in the same Mexican entity.

The Chiapas prosecutor indicated that a mixed operations base was implemented on the border with Guatemala, commanded by the Mexican Army.

Regarding the case of the teacher of the Colegio de Bachilleres, Berni Flor Mejía, who was kidnapped by armed men on September 7 and found dead this Tuesday, said that they are still investigating the case.

The Chiapas prosecutor added that since it is a feminicide, the FGR is responsible for the investigation, which is why he asserted that the authorities are making progress on the issue, as he recalled that this case began as a kidnapping.

While, commented that most of the crimes that occur in this border area, in southern Mexico, areon federal matters; although he stated that crimes under common law are dealt with by this delegation.

Gómez explained that the highest number of cases of missing persons are registered on the borders of Chiapas with Tabasco, Guatemala and Oaxaca.

