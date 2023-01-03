Chiapas.- This Tuesday in the state of Chiapas various events of relevance to the entity were registered, among which is the disturbance caused by thousands of migrants in the offices of Eat in Tapachula.

Also, on this day, the fall of a suspension bridge in a park in San Cristóbal de las Casas was reported, which left several people injured.

On the other hand, the Ministry of Health reported 21 new infections of Covid-19, which are mostly concentrated in the state capital.

Migrants cause disturbances in COMAR offices

Thousands of migrants of different nationalities stormed the offices of the Mexican Commission for Aid to Refugees (COMAR), in Tapachula, Chiapaswhere they appeared with the intention of requesting care to process the asylum card at the unit.

According to what was reported by local media, the disturbance originated after the migrants who had been waiting in lines for several days began to despair.

As a result, the migrants began to riot and began to tear down the metal fences that had been placed to maintain order.

For this reason, elements of the National Guard had to intervene and began to put order. Fortunately no migrant was injured.

It should be noted that the migrants have arrived at the COMAR headquarters in Tapachula, with the intention of requesting asylum documentation and free transit through the country.

Suspension bridge collapses at the tourist center in San Cristóbal de las Casas

Several tourists suffered various blows to the body after they fell from a suspension bridge located in the Cuevas del Mamut park in San Cristóbal de las Casas, which collapsed after the lines collapsed.

According to what was reported by authorities, the incident occurred on January 1, when the recreation center was filled with visitors who were resting for the New Year’s holiday.

Regarding this fact, the Civil Protection Secretariat reported that no person was seriously injured, while the bridge was already closed by the park officials.

Chiapas reports 21 new infections of Covid-19

The Ministry of Health reported this Tuesday, January 3, about 21 cases of COVID-19 from the samples analyzed in the last hours, one of them in a minor.

The agency explained that these new infections were detected mostly in people over 25 years of age, 15 female and six male, of which eight have risk factors: diabetes, hypertension, asthma, immunosuppression and/or obesity.

The incidence of cases was registered in eight municipalities of the entity, as follows: Tuxtla Gutiérrez with 12; Tapachula, three; and Chiapa de Corzo, El Bosque, Mapastepec, Mazatán, Tonalá and Villa Corzo, one contagion each.