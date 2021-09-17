Abraham Jimenez

Chiapas / 09.17.2021 17:43:36

A man died after being attacked with bullets by an armed group in the municipality of Aldama, in Chiapas.

The facts were recorded in the Tabak community, Aldama municipality, in which the man, identified as Domingo, was attacked by a group of armed individuals near the Tabak bridge.

Traditional municipal authorities indicated that The attack was committed on Wednesday, September 15, at around 9:00 p.m., when he was traveling in a vehicle with his family on his way home.

It was reported that the vehicle was hit by gunfire, causing him and his family to get out of the unit. A bullet hit Domingo, who fell wounded in a river and the current of the water dragged him between the stones where he finally died.

A group of residents of Aldama from various localities, together with elements of the National Guard, State Police and the town hall, they arrived at the place to try to rescue the body, but were also attacked with firearm shots at the time of the search, sHowever, no one was injured. Hours later, Domingo’s body was found downstream among stones and branches where he was stuck.

Aldama authorities indicated that the attack was carried out by a group of armed men from the Tokoy parapet of the municipality of Chenalhó, who claim, have been attacking the inhabitants of Aldama for several months.

Inhabitants of the municipality of Aldama and Chenalhó have had a dispute over 60 hectares of land for just over 60 years, in which people have been injured and even killed in this conflict.

MjI