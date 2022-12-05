Chiapas.-This weekend in the state of Chiapas various news events were recorded, among which the pilgrimage dozens of indigenous people to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Likewise, this day authorities from the Ministry of Health reported on the low incidence of Covid-19 infections, reporting only 5 new infections on this day.

On the other hand, in relation to the 4th government report, various actions and situations that have led to the economic growth of the entity were highlighted.

Indigenous communities begin pilgrimage to the Basilica

Several indigenous communities of Chiapas began this week the pilgrimage to the Basilica of the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City, since their day is celebrated this coming December 12.

This noble tradition of visiting the Virgin of Guadalupe has returned after two years in which believers were asked to refrain from making the pilgrimage due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

This pilgrimage has been joined by a large number of people belonging to the Tzotzil Chamulas community of Chiapas, who on this occasion will walk to the Basilica to pray to the Virgin of Guadalupe in Mexico City.

Chiapas registers 5 new infections of Covid-19

This Sunday the Chiapas Ministry of Health reported 5 new infections of Covid-19 and zero deaths associated with respiratory disease.

The health agency explained that the registered cases are concentrated in Tuxtla Gutiérrez with four new cases and Comitán de Domínguez where a contagion occurred.

Meanwhile, it was reported that the entity has registered 38,380 Covid-19 infections and 1,082 deaths in total.

Government highlights actions in 4th government report

Within the framework of the gloss of the 4th government report of Governor Rutilio Escandón in Chiapas, various actions for the benefit of the people of Chiapas were highlighted.

Among these stand out; the investment of 645 million 607 thousand 328 pesos, in the expansion of the electricity distribution network, favoring 32 municipalities.

The arrival at Puerto Chiapas of 11 boats with 12,595 people on board, causing an economic benefit of more than 13 million pesos.

It may interest you:

The positioning of the entity as a favorite tourist destination in the country, receiving 24,565,935 visitors, generating an economic benefit of 68 thousand 634 million 758 thousand 75 pesos.