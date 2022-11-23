Chiapas.- This Wednesday, November 23, in the state of Chiapas, various impact events were recorded, among which the effects caused by the rains in different communities of the state stand out.

On the other hand, this day also reported on the active operations that are maintained in the capital to combat the Dengue with fumigation.

Likewise, the Chiapas Citizen Observatory denounced the increase in the rates of homicides and feminicides in the entity.

Heavy rains affect municipalities in Chiapas

Floods and various effects were caused by the rains that occurred in the state of Chipas during the night of Tuesday and the early morning of this Wednesday, November 23, reported State Civil Protection.

According to the information provided, one of the damages was recorded on the Tecpatán – Col. Emiliano Zapata highway, where the validation suffered a collapse due to the softening of the earth.

On the other hand, in the municipality of Pichucalco, falling trees and flow of mud and rocks were reported in the Pichucalco-Escopetazo Km111 road section, derived from the rains.

Likewise, various flooded homes were reported in the lower part of 5 de Mayo and Independencia streets and in Col. Caimba due to dragging of stone material, in the municipal capital.

While Amamatán there was a collapse of a vehicular bridge in the Amatán-Huitiupán region that communicates with the Ranchería Buena Vista. And in Ostuacán, the Ostuacán-Nuevo Xochimilco highway section, Ejido Catedral km 7.2, which communicates with the municipality of Juárez, was affected.

Fumigation operations are implemented due to the increase in Dengue cases in Chiapas

So far in Chiapas, a total of 846 cases of dengue have been registered, with which the entity is in seventh place among the entities with the most cases of this disease since Oaxaca heads the list, announced the coordinator of the Program Dengue and other Argubiosis of the State Health Secretary, Félix González.

According to a publication by El Heraldo de Chiapas, these cases have occurred mostly in the municipalities of Tuxtla Gutiérrez and Tapachula, with population density being one of the influencing factors.

That is why authorities have informed that fumigation operations are being maintained in the two municipalities, because since last November 14, when the program started, around 2,600 hectares have been treated.

Femicides and homicides increase in Chipas denounces OCCh

High-impact crimes such as culpable homicides and femicides have risen in recent months, reported Carmen Villa Chávez, director of the Chiapas Citizen Observatory.

According to the data exposed by the leader of the organization, until September 2022, the highest rates of homicide and femicide have been registered in Chiapas, which has led the entity to be among the top 10 places in the national table. for these crimes.

Villa Chávez explained that, during the first three quarters of 2022, the state presented a 3% increase compared to the same period of 2021 with a total of 557 investigation folders.

It may interest you:

In this sense, he indicated that 25 municipalities of Chiapas lead the rate of culpable homicide and among them are; Suchiate, Tonalá Mapastepec and Ocozocoautla.