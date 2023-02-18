Chiapas.- This Saturday in the state of Chiapas several important events were recorded, among which the inauguration of the conversion of the Health Center with Expanded Services in the municipality of Metapa de Domínguez stands out.

Likewise, on this day in the state it was reported that 18 new infections of Covid-19 were registered.

On the other hand, authorities have reported that the strong winds that have hit the region due to the passage of the cold front caused the fall of a dome that left 11 injured children in Motozintla.

Health center inaugurated in Metapa de Domínguez

This Saturday the government of the state of Chiapas, headed by Rutilio Escandon Cardenas made the opening of the conversion of the Health Center with Expanded Services in the municipality of Dominguez goal.

During the reopening event, Rutilio Escandón expressed his satisfaction at seeing great works completed to meet the needs of the people, which during previous administrations were lagging behind.

In his speech, the governor stressed that in his administration there are no estimates, since the 1,102 hospitals, clinics and health centers in the state have been made dignified and functional spaces.

In his participation, the Secretary of State Health, Doctor Pepe Cruz, highlighted the inauguration of the conversion of Cessa, which he said will have a wide portfolio of services.

He explained that some of the attentions that will be given are; external consultation, dentistry, psychology, labor, expulsion and recovery rooms, ultrasound, clinical laboratory, preventive medicine, social work and pharmacy with 95 percent supply of medicines; guaranteeing attention 24 hours a day, 365 days a year.

Chiapas registers 18 new infections of Covid-19

The Chiapas State Secretary of Health reported that 18 new Covid-19 infections have been reported in the entity, most of which occurred in the town of Tuxtla Gutiérrez.

According to the data presented by the agency, the new infections were presented as follows; Ocosingo, three; two in Juárez and Tuxtla Gutiérrez; as well as one in Acala, Chalchihuitán, Chilón, La Independencia, Las Margaritas, Motozintla, San Cristóbal de Las Casas, San Juan Cancuc, San Lucas, Tecpatán and Villa Corzo; No deaths from this disease, announced the State Health Secretariat.

The Secretariat reported that the new cases correspond to 16 women and two men, aged between five and 65 years and older; of which only six people have arterial hypertension, obesity, immunosuppression and smoking.

Dome collapses in Motozintla and leaves at least 11 minors injured

Last Friday, February 17, in the municipality of Motozintla, Chiapas, the collapse of a structure left at least 11 minors injured as reported by the Civil Protection Secretariat.

According to what was reported by the agency, the collapse of the enormous steel structure would have been caused by the strong winds that hit the region derived from the effects of Cold Front number 33.

The event was attended by Civil Protection paramedics, who went to the scene of the accident to provide the corresponding attention.

The agency reported that, during the same day, in nearby entities there were various incidents such as sheet metal roofs that were blown away by the force of the wind.