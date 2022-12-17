Chiapas.- This weekend in the state of Chiapas several important events were registered, among which are the disabling of more than 400 firearms in Tuxtla Gutierrez.

Likewise, on this day the Ministry of Health reported that Chiapas continues with a low incidence of Covid-19 cases.

Meanwhile, rains and a sensation of cold weather have been forecast for this weekend, derived from the effects of the new cold front.

Army destroys 423 weapons in Tuxtla Gutiérrez

The Mexican Army and Air Force destroyed this week a total of 423 firearms at the Command of the VIII Military Region based in Tuxtla Gutierrez in Chiapas.

According to what was reported by local media in the program of Destruction of seized weaponsweapons of various calibers were identified, among which are;

185 long guns

241 short arms

579 chargers

35,520 useful cartridges

During the event, the General of the Aviator Pilot Group, Graduated from the Air Staff, Abel Martínez stressed that this type of action is aimed at improving “citizen security, social coexistence and the strengthening of democracy.”

Chiapas reports 8 new infections of Covid-19

The Chiapas State Secretary of Health reported that until the last Covid-19 epidemiological contagion, 8 new Covid-19 infections were reported in the entity.

Likewise, it was reported that these are distributed as follows; Four in Tuxtla Gutiérrez, and one contagion in each of the following municipalities; Arriaga, Barriozábal, Copainalá, Villaflores.

The agency explained that these positive cases were detected in five women and three men between the ages of 20 and 65, of whom six have diabetes.

Heavy rains and cold weather forecast in Chiapas

Derived from the entry of the new cold front number 16 and other meteorological systems present in southern Mexico, the National Metereological Service (SMN), informed that in the state of Chiapas there will be rains and cold weather.

According to the forecast, it is expected that the rains will leave accumulated from 25 to 50 millimeters in some regions of the entity.

It may interest you:

Likewise, it is expected that derived from the mass of cold air that will enter the country, Chiapas will register possible frosts, particularly in the mountainous region of the entity.