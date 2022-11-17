Chiapas.- This Thursday, November 17, in the state of Chiapas, various important events were recorded, among which the rescue of 76 migrants in San Cristobal.

Also on this day the sentence was reported to John “N”, who was awarded a sentence of 130 years in jail for the crime of recorded kidnapping against a person in the year 2018.

On the other hand, authorities have made a call to locate the architect Serio Guillén who would have been kidnapped Tuesday afternoon by alleged criminals.

A total of 76 migrants of different nationalities were rescued by elements of the Chiapas Secretariat for Citizen Security and Protection, after being located traveling in overcrowded conditions in trucks in San Cristóbal de la las Casas.

76 migrants detained in San Cristóbal

According to what was reported by the authorities, the rescue of the irregular migrants took place during the night of Wednesday, November 16, after they were located traveling aboard two cargo vehicles on the Exit Vial Uno and Prolongación Ignacio Allende in San Cristóbal.

In the information provided, it was detailed that the migrants were of Guatemalan and Nicaraguan nationality, it was also reported that through this operation two people identified as Carlos “N” and Daniel “N” They were arrested and made available to the corresponding public prosecutor.

Meanwhile, the 76 migrants were taken to the unit of the National Migration Institute in the town to define their legal status in the country.

They give 130 years in prison to a kidnapper in Chiapa de Corzo

A man identified as Juan “N”, aka “El Pelos”, it was sentenced to 130 years in prison for the crime of Aggravated Kidnapping for an act recorded in 2018 in Chiapa de Corzo, authorities reported.

According to what was reported by the State Attorney General’s Office, the sentence was handed down after the district judge released the evidence in the case, finding Juan “N” guilty.

The case allegedly arose on December 13, 2018, after “El Pelos”, in complicity with other people, deprived a person identified by the initials AGZ of his liberty to ask the victim’s family for 5 million pesos.

They kidnap a well-known architect from Tuxtla Gutiérrez

Sergio Guillen Plascencia/ FGE

The Chipas State Attorney General’s Office requests the cooperation of the public to locate the architect, Sergio Guillén Plascencia after he disappeared on the afternoon of November 15 in Tuxtla Gutierrez.

As mentioned by national media such as El Universal, the disappearance report arose after it was reported that the well-known architect had allegedly been kidnapped.

In relation to this, the Chiapas College of Architects asked the public for help in locating the architect who is a member of the Board of Honor of the same association.