Washington (Reuters)

Iga Chiantik changed her outfit, after a mediocre start, to beat China’s Cheng Chen Wen 3-6, 6-1, 6-1, and set a quarter-final date at the Cincinnati Open with Wimbledon champion Marketa Vondrousova.

And unlike her first match in the tournament, when she lost one set, Chiantique needed time to read her opponent, after which she advanced the level that helped her reach the top of the world rankings for professional tennis players since April 2022.

The Chinese player advanced 3-0 with two breaks to serve in stormy weather, and strengthened her lead with a third break to settle the first set, when the Polish woman played a forehand that was too long.

And Chiantik changed its uniform from white to black, and with it changed its performance, to break its opponent’s serve three times without losing any point in these games, to advance 5-0 before ending the group.

Chiantik broke her opponent’s serve twice in the third set, to advance 5-0, before deciding the match on her serve, when her opponent played a forehand that crossed the court.

And about changing her clothes, Chiantik said, “Frankly, the reason for this is my coach. He told me two months ago that changing the outfit might be a good idea, after losing a group, as if you return to the starting point, and play the second group in a different way.”

“I thought it was a bad idea, but this time I tried and it worked, so thank you coach,” she added.

Chiantik will face Vondrousova in the next round, who took advantage of four break points out of five points in her 7-5, 6-3 victory over American Sloane Stephens.

World number four Elena Rybakina withdrew, after winning the first set 6-4, and trailed 2-5 in the second, to qualify Italian Jasmine Paolini, who came from the qualifiers, to the quarter-finals.

Greek eighth seed Maria Sakkari also advanced in the tournament, with a 3-6 6-2 6-3 victory over Czech Karolina Muchova.