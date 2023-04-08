Chiambretti “wins” a 50% discount on his daughter’s allowance. Here’s what happened

In the end, he won. Piero Chiambretti from now on will no longer have to pay a 3 thousand euro monthly allowance to his eleven-year-old daughter, but “only” half. The reason is his bank account, which is not sailing in good waters. The income of the well-known TV presenter in fact crumbled – at the end of the contract with Mediaset for the transmission Tiki-Taka – until going down to 26 thousand euros.

That being the case, the judge of the court of appeal found it fair lower the monthly maintenance due to the daughterhad by marriage with Federica Laviola. Not at 800 euros as Chiambretti had requested, but it is an excellent compromise between the figures that were on the negotiating table.

The battle between the two spouses was no holds barred, to the point that the conductor had even insinuated that it was his ex-wife who got her hands on the check money. Despite this, the initial amount of 3,000 euros had been agreed in 2016 only to be called into question by the tenant, who filed a legal proceeding in October 2022 to bring down part of that amount, but without success. And now instead The spring sales have arrived for Chiambrettithat he will be able to provide for the needs of his daughter without tightening the belt too much.

Subscribe to the newsletter

