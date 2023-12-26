The FC Barcelona board is already working on putting together the squad for the club's near future; that is, the following summer. The intention continues to be to reform in all lines of the field to lower the average age and form a team that offers the present and the future, which is why the sports area has defined the return of a talent that has shown a lot of growth with his loan, Chadi Riyadh.
The newspaper Sport reports that the player, who is currently on loan at Betis with a mandatory purchase option of 3 million euros, has a future within the Barcelona squad.
Once the 20-year-old Moroccan youngster is bought one hundred percent by the Betis team, the Catalans will make the buyback option of only 7 million euros valid. The youth's performances against rivals such as Girona and Real Madrid have been above expectations, a fact that has led to his return to the culés ranks in the summer of 2024.
The present of FC Barcelona is not the best, it is true that the club is alive in all competitions, however, it cannot be denied that it does not give the impression that the culés are favorites to win any right now. If the Blaugrana team wants to win titles this year, it will be key for Xavi and his group of players to radically raise the sporting level shown, because the football that is present today will not give them much.
