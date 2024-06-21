It won’t take long for the magistrates of the Electoral Court of the State of Sinaloa resolve the challenges of the mayoral elections by Ahome. Those who know about the subject point out that the disagreements of the former PRI-PAN-PRD-PAS candidate, Domingo “Mingo” Vázquez, and the Morena leaders will be resolved in around 10 days. There are those who maintain that neither one nor the other challenge will have a happy ending in the Electoral Court. In essence, it is ensured that the victory of the Morenista Gerardo Vargas Landeros, who already has the record of elected mayor in his hands, will remain firm.

MINGO Vázquez and his team do not give in. The former candidate continues to send hopeful messages to his followers and those who remain of his team as well. In plural, the first assures that he is calm, that there is no worry, because they are right. His team announced that the court hearing would take place today, to which some found that information strange. Minutes later, the same Mingo team recanted: that there was no date for the hearing yet. Are they calm or not?

What some highlighted yesterday was the decision of the local deputy licensed by Ahome Elizabeth Chía.

She’s not going back to State Congress after losing the election for his re-election in Electoral District 04. He left the space for his substitute Mónica Armenta Elenes, who is going to finish this legislative period. They say it was time for someone to show “political decency” to the local deputies who asked for permission to leave as candidates. Others returned immediately after failing to win the candidacy, such as the Morenistas Cecilia Covarrubias and José Manuel Luque Rojas, and others who passed the election, such as Juana Minerva Vázquez.

The PRI members of Ahome Nora Alicia Arellano, Elvira Vega Audelo, Marivel Castillo, Laura Gálvez, Cielo Carolina Campos, César Emiliano Gerardo, Manrique Nielsen, José Manuel Santos, José Julián Sánchez and David Antonio Rivera are preparing to participate in the PRI state assembly. They were delegates in the municipal-regional assembly. They are going to defend the agreements that were made at the work tables. Those from El Fuerte are Yolanda Rodríguez Cota, José Gustavo Cota, Ismael Armenta Chávez, Roberto Esparza Preciado, Amelia Esther Preciado and Argelia Arleth Robles. Also those of Juan José Ríos: María Teresa Mondaca, Virginia Rodríguez Espinoza, María Fernanda Suárez, Juan Ernesto Cota, Roberto Cervantes Rico and Saúl Alexis Vega. And in one of those, some of these sneak into the national assembly. What a task that the SNTE teachers from sections 27 and 53 in Ahome left to the head of

The Regional Services of the Ministry of Public Education and Culture of Sinaloa, Alejandro Brito. They gave him the request list of the demands they raise, but he asked him to get them an appointment with the head of the agency, Graciela Domínguez. And that’s the point: will he get them?