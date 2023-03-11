Aylin Mujica 48 years old, was nominated again in La Casa de Los Famosos and, as expected, lashed out at her colleagues whom he told them a strong rudeness which caused reactions of all kinds, because it did not seem fair that they did so.

It turns out that Aylín Mujica was in full listening to the nominees by Héctor Sandarti and when it was her turn to be notified if she was saved or not, she was left shocked to be on the tightrope againso he lashed out at everyone saying:

“Thanks to everyone who nominated me, fuck your mother, thank you,” commented the Cuban driver who leaves the place with a sarcastic laugh, leaving his companions with a square eye, since they did not expect the offense launched by the blonde.

As expected, some of the inhabitants remained silent, while others confronted her minutes later, but she mentioned that it was just a joke, and that she was not angry as everyone thinks something that they did not believe her at all, since they did She looked at him somewhat annoyed by the nomination.

“Aylin said it seriously, but production told her to clarify it”, “I take out her true self, let them take her out as a joke”, “It was a joke like when she says that nothing has been operated on and that she is natural”, “That woman wants to hide his true personality”, write social networks.