In Shah Rukh Khan and Kajol’s superhit film ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, what people liked the most was the role of the younger chieftain in it. Actor Parzan Dastur, who plays the character of this little chieftain, is married to his girlfriend Delna Shroff. Both are married to traditional Parsi customs and pictures of both are going viral on social media.

At the wedding, Parajan wore a traditional Parsi dress and cap while Delna wore a maroon colored sari. Earlier in October last year, while sharing a photo on social media, Parjan said that he is going to get married in the month of January. Parzan and Delna engaged in 2019.



Well, in addition to ‘Kuch Kuch Hota Hai’, Parzan has also played minor roles in ‘Mohabbatein’, ‘Parzania’ and ‘Kabhi Khushi Kabhi Gham’. Apart from this, he was seen as the lead actor in the 2009 film ‘Sikander’.