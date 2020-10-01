Shahrukh Khan is currently in a lot of discussion on social media. Shah Rukh Khan also arrived to watch the match played between the Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Wednesday. Here some of his pictures were captured on camera and now it is being continuously discussed on social media.

Shahrukh Khan did not arrive alone to watch the match but his wife Gauri Khan and son Aryan were also together. Actually, there is a discussion about Shahrukh Khan’s new hairstyle. Shahrukh’s look in the lockdown seems to have changed a lot. Shahrukh’s purple hat was making this look life. In these pictures, Shahrukh is seen in a hairstyle with Mahendra Singh Dhoni in long hair.

In one video, Shahrukh himself is seen gesturing towards his long hair.

As soon as this picture came in front, the fans started praising this new look and hairstyle very strongly. He was also wearing a special mask of KKR with a purple cap.

If a fan said that he looked very hot, then someone wrote – Pay attention, the king is here. On the social media, the pictures of this stadium started to become fiercely viral on social media.

For the past two years, Shah Rukh Khan’s fans are constantly excited to know about his upcoming film. Ever since ‘Zero’ in the year 2018, Shah Rukh has been desperate to see the audience. It is now heard that during the lockdown, Shah Rukh has heard the script of many films sitting at home. At the same time, it is being said that he will be seen in the film ‘War’ director Siddharth Anand’s mega action film. The title of this film is currently being described as ‘Pathan’.