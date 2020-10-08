A small ‘Baba Ka Dhaba’ run by an elderly man in Delhi’s Malviya Nagar has now made its mark in the entire country due to social media.

According to the information, a video of an 80-year-old elderly man running a roadside dhaba in Malviya Nagar went viral on social media, in which he got emotional while talking about lack of sales and difficulty in work.

The video went viral so fast that people reached Baba’s dhabha to help Baba and lined up to eat pea-cheese at ‘Baba Ke Dhaba’.

Delhi: People queue up at #BabaKaDhabha in Malviya Nagar after video of the octogenarian owner couple went viral on social media. “There was no sale during COVID19 lockdown but now it feels like whole India is with us,” says owner Kanta Prasad, who’s running the stall since 1990 pic.twitter.com/Tper7CUVSp – ANI (@ANI) October 8, 2020

Encouraged by this, dhaba owner Kanta Prasad said that he had no sales during the COVID-19 lockdown, but now it seems that the whole of India is with us. He said that he has been running this food stall since 1990.

Let me tell you that Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLA from Malviya Nagar Somnath Bharti saw this video and he also reached the dhaba to help Baba retweeting this video.

Not only this, film stars like Randeep Hooda, Raveena Tandon, Swara Bhaskar, Sunil Shetty also got emotional after watching Baba’s video and retweeting it and appealed people to visit Baba Ka Dhaba.