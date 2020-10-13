In Balrampur district of Chhattisgarh, the police has detained an 11-year-old child for raping a 5-year-old girl. Police officials of Balrampur district on Tuesday said that the police has detained an 11-year-old child in the case of raping a 5-year-old girl on October 10 in the district of Widefranagar police station.Officials said the investigation was started when the girl’s family informed the police on Tuesday about the incident. He said that the girl’s family has complained to the police that the 11-year-old girl, who lives in the village, took the girl to the banks of the pond on the pretext of fishing and raped her there.

Police officials said that the girl’s family reached the police station on Tuesday and they informed the police, a case was registered against the child and an investigation was initiated into the case. Police officials said that during the last two weeks in the district, a total of 5 rape cases including one gang rape have been registered so far.