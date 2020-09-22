Raipur. After the anti-Naxal operation in Bijapur district of Chhattisgarh, a bus filled with soldiers returning to Dantewada was swept away in the Muri river near Mirtur. All the soldiers came out safely in time. It is being told that the team of DRG (District Reserve Guard) of Dantewada and Bijapur district had left for joint operation. Around 30 men from Dantewada were returning by bus at 2 pm after the operation was over. The bus got stuck due to rising water on the bridge of the river Mary, just a short distance from Mirtur. All the soldiers came out safely in time. After this the bus was swept away.
22 Sep 2020, 12:19 AM IST
.
Leave a Reply