new Delhi: BJP MP from Chhattisgarh’s Kanker, Mohan Mandvi, has termed the incident of Hathras as a false narrative. Taking a dig at the Congress leaders, he said that there has been no atrocities of any kind (Hathras). Where nothing happened, by making it a tyranny, big Congress leaders are reaching there.

Addressing a gathering, BJP MP Mohan Mandvi said, “If a CBI inquiry is done, such an incident will be found in every four-five villages. A responsible minister here. I am ashamed to even take his name. Such ministers One should resign. Those who fabricate the false narrative of Hathras. There has been no atrocity of any kind. Where nothing has happened, by making it an atrocity, big Congress leaders are reaching there, which ceased to exist. is.”

He said, “Incidents are happening with our Bastar tribals. They should come here. Why don’t they come? Why hide their mouths? Where did these tribal friendly people who have succumbed to the atrocities and development of the tribals?”

High court reprimanded the police-administration

The investigation into the alleged gangrape incident in Hathras has been handed over to the CBI. However, the manner in which the police and district administration cremated the victim at midnight after the death of the victim raised many questions. The same matter was heard on Monday in Lucknow Bench of Allahabad High Court.

The court expressed displeasure and reprimanded the attitude of the police and administration during the hearing. The court asked the officers present there that if this daughter was of a person of a similar nature, would the funeral be done in the same way at midnight? Meanwhile, the victim’s family said in court that their daughter was cremated without her will. Now the next hearing of this case will be held on November 2.