New Delhi The corona virus, which is spreading rapidly across the country, has reached the figure of 65 lakhs across the country. On the other hand, in Chhattisgarh this year, the corona shadow of Ravana’s effigy burning program is seen in Dussehra. Every year a grand Ravana combustion program has been organized in Raipur, the capital of Chhattisgarh. At the same time, before the burning of the effigy of Ravana on the occasion of Navratri, the district administration has issued instructions.

District administration of Raipur and Bhilai has issued instructions that the program will not be allowed in any containment zone. In addition, the instructions issued said that the effigy of Ravana being burnt cannot be more than 10 feet. With this, there is a ban on the presence of more than 50 people during the program.

Instructions issued by the district administration

District administration says that the height of effigies including Ravana cannot be more than 10 feet. In addition to this, the program of effigy burning can be done in any open area or field instead of any resident area. During the puja program, only those who worship will be able to join. At the same time, it will be mandatory to take the name, address and mobile number of all the people participating in the effigy combustion program, along with this, videography of all people will also have to be done.

In order to detect contact tracing during the program, it has been said to install 4 CCTVs at every venue. The instruction issued said that the distance from one venue to another should be more than 500 meters.

