Raipur: Corona virus infection has been confirmed among 2376 new people during the last 24 hours in Chhattisgarh. The number of people infected with this virus in the state has increased to 1,62,772.

On Monday, 428 people have been discharged from hospitals in the state after becoming infection-free, while 2011 people have completed their isolation at home. In the state, 16 people have died of corona virus infection. State Health Department officials said on Monday that 2376 cases of infection have been reported today.

94 patients from Bastar and 49 from Kondagaon.

These include 196 from Raipur district, 191 from Durg, 81 from Rajnandgaon, 86 from Balod, 36 from Bemetra, 34 from Kabirdham, 86 from Dhamtari, 104 from Balodabazar, 67 from Mahasamund, 18 from Gariaband, 195 from Bilaspur, 172 from Raigad 108 from Korba, 200 from Janjgir-Champa, 66 from Mungeli, 12 from Gorella-Pendra-Marwahi, 42 from Surguja, 70 from Korea, 89 from Surajpur, 46 from Balrampur, 55 from Jashpur, 94 from Bastar, 49 from Kondagaon Including 83 from Dantewada, 42 from Sukma, 84 from Kanker, eight from Narayanpur, 57 from Bijapur and five from other states.

More than a million patients have emerged from the corona

Officials said that 1,62,772 people have been confirmed infected in Chhattisgarh so far. 1,35,259 patients have become infection free after treatment, 25,979 patients are under treatment in the state. 1534 people infected with the virus have died in the state.

Coronavirus infection has been confirmed among the maximum 39,285 people in Raipur district of the state. Corona virus-infected 523 people have died in the district.

