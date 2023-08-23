Of Luca Angelini

Up to 27% of Americans suffer from anxiety. There are many market proposals to combat it, but scientific evidence is scarce

According to surveys by the National Center for Health Statistics, in 2019 8% of Americans said they suffered from anxiety disorders. Then came the Covid-19 pandemic (and the war in Ukraine, the return of inflation, the worsening climatic disasters and so on) and, today, that percentage has risen at 27%.

The surge also due to increased awareness of mental health; and more frequent and thorough screening in both schools and doctors’ offices (In the three years since the pandemic began in the United States, nearly three out of every 100 patients who entered a health care facility have come away with a never-before-certified diagnosis of anxiety disorder.) But, be that as it may, could, in the homeland of capitalism, such a massive emergence of a new demand remain without an answer from the market? No, really. And, in fact, as documented by Wall Street Journal

, the offer is also abundant. Too bad that, behind the anti-anxiety remedies, there are often lots of profits but little science.

The chroniclers of wsj Julie Wernau and Andrea Petersen tried, on a whim, to type anxiety relief on Google and got out a mountain of offers: pills, chewing gum and oral sprays in quantity, but also collars that vibrate to relax the vagus nerve, anti-stress balls and coloring books to find calm. Not to mention the offers of therapeutic interviewswhich also pop up like mushrooms between posts on social media. And here’s the heart of the matter: The scientific evidence behind much of the industry is unclear and in some cases questioned by scientists and researchers. The anti-anxiety claims of most products have no federal or regulatory oversight. The Food and Drug Administration’s role is to ensure that supplements meet safety standards, are well manufactured and accurately labeled, but the agency is not required to approve supplements before they can be sold or marketed. Wearable devices are not regulated if they are intended for general well-being. Some scientists say that there have not been enough large-scale, peer-reviewed studies to determine whether such products work. Research on mental health coaching is also limited. See also Melanoma, increased survival with adjuvant immunotherapy

The (interested) defense of the sector industry that, over time, even the scientific evidence will arrive but, in the meantime, some remedy for those suffering from anxiety must be given. As too often happens in the US, these remedies are made mainly of drugs, which end up being prescribed or taken in less-than-healthy doses, if not for the balance sheets of pharmaceutical companies. Antidepressant drugs such as Prozac and Lexapro are commonly prescribed – write Wernau and Petersen -. Benzodiazepines such as Xanax and Klonopin can relieve anxiety symptoms immediately, but many doctors do not recommend them due to the risk of addiction and abuse. Research says that about 40% of those who take the most common antidepressants for anxiety disorders receive very limited benefit.

And even when the benefit is there, often due to theplacebo effect, i.e. the conviction of being improved by the very fact of having taken something. The placebo effect likely factors in when people say they feel relieved after taking supplements or using certain other products marketed for anxiety, the wsj Jill Ehrenreich-May, professor of psychology at the University of Miami and president of the Association for Behavioral and Cognitive Therapies —. If someone already believes they’re going to be effective, that’s a really powerful element. See also 10 Skin-Care Trends To Follow In 2023

then there the chapter of cannabidiol (Cbd), obtained from cannabis. Also not without contraindications, above all for the far west that seems to characterize the offer to consumers, often through online sites. Pure CBD is non-toxic. There is evidence that it can relieve anxiety symptoms, but the scientific evidence is limited. Many of the CBD products on the market are not labeled accurately and may contain much lower or higher levels of CBD than indicated. They might as well contain detectable levels of THC, the substance largely responsible for the high caused by marijuanaaccording to one study published in 2017 in Jama magazine.

Then there are the inevitable miraculous plants. For example Ashwagandha, used for centuries in Ayurvedic medicine. The number of ashwagandha-based products sold in the US in the past twelve months has quadrupled since mid-2018 to mid-2019, according to market research firm NielsenIQ.

As for the various devices to wear or handlethe general situation of some indication of effectiveness — widely pumped by the marketing of companies — but based on numbers and test methods very far from those that can guarantee scientific solidity.

Even the cognitive behavioral therapies (CBT) they have limits. According to scientific studies, after a cycle of Cbt s

Only about half of people with anxiety disorders see clinically meaningful improvement. And, given that psychological therapy is generally expensive, many turn instead to the cheaper mental coaches, who are also teeming online and on social networks such as TikTok (the Wsj calculates that the latter charge an hour of consultation from 50 to $150 versus $300 for 45 minutes for an experienced clinical psychologist). There have also been companies that offer mental support on a large scale, for example for employees of large companies. See also Omicron and sub-variants, Pregliasco: "US infections in the autumn? Here it would be 20 million" In common perception, the dividing line between a mental coach and a psychologist is not always clear-cut. But maybe it would be good if it were. Headspace, one of the above companies accredited by the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching, has certified over 9,000 health coaches, who have received a minimum of 75 hours of training, versus the years of study of psychologists and many social workers.

It is true that the goals of mental coaches are more limited. Coaches are not expected to diagnose or treat illnesses, explains Nicole Pope, director of operations at the National Board for Health & Wellness Coaching. Rather, their role is to help clients adopt behaviors that are conducive to their health, such as getting enough sleep, exercising, and investing in healthy human relationships. Even on the effectiveness of mental coaching, however, the body of independent scientific research is limited and the studies carried out were almost always financed by companies such as the aforementioned Headspace, Lyra and the like.

But, with anxiety disorders on the rise, the paucity of scientific evidence doesn’t currently seem like much of a threat to the business of those promising to have the right remedy.