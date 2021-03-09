A start-up from Baden-Württemberg is currently working on a chewing gum that can detect the corona virus after two minutes of chewing.

Frickenhausen – The start-up “3a-Diagnostics GmbH” from the Esslingen district near Stuttgart is in the middle of developing an unusual corona test: A chewing gum should be able to detect inflammation. If a bitter taste sets in after a few minutes, this is not a good sign for the chewer, because it indicates an infection. If everything goes as planned, the product could be on the market in just a few months. As BW24 * reports, A start-up from Esslingen is developing a chewing gum as a corona test.

Coronavirus cases in Baden-Württemberg: This is how the lung disease spread – a chronology (BW24 * reported). *BW24 is an offer from IPPEN.Media.