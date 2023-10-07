HAIFA, Israel — Six miles off the coast of Israel, an ungainly steel structure looms over the blue Mediterranean.

This stack of dormitories, tanks and pipes, about 60 meters high, processes natural gas from wells about 110 kilometers offshore. Largely because of Leviathan, as this gas field is known, Israel has far more natural gas than it can consume or its pipelines can hold.

“There’s a limit to what you can put into it,” said Jim Hebert, who manages the platform and its staff of about 120 people for Chevron, the American energy giant.

Chevron finds itself with a gas treasure on Europe’s doorstep that Russia’s brutal war in Ukraine has made more valuable. Gas from Russia, long the continent’s main supplier, has plummeted as Moscow sought to use the fuel as an economic weapon, driving up prices last year and creating a race to find other energy sources.

The company’s Israeli operations are helping to meet the need. Chevron exports considerable volumes to Egypt, which has facilities to convert the fuel into liquefied natural gas and ship it to European ports. Measures such as increasing production at Leviathan and optimizing gas pipelines between Israel and its neighbors are expected to potentially allow those exports to more than double.

The Leviathan gas field is huge, producing $2.5 billion in revenue last year and with much more potential. In this corner of the world, the issues of increasing gas production and bringing it to market are the subject of complex talks. Interested parties include Chevron, other energy companies and several governments, including those of Israel, Egypt and Cyprus.

Chevron, which now has rights to gas deposits in all three countries, says it is confident it can help this tense region consolidate into what could be a major oil hub.

California-based Chevron began producing natural gas in Israel nearly three years ago with the $4 billion acquisition of Noble Energy, a small American company that helped turn Israel into a fledgling gas power. It has an operating stake of almost 40 percent in Leviathan and 25 percent of another large Israeli field, called Tamar.

Israel now generates about 70 percent of its electricity from gas.

Chevron sends about half of its Israeli gas via pipelines to Egypt and Jordan. Egypt is itself a major gas producer, and its President, Abdel Fattah el-Sisi, has ambitions to expand gas trade. For that to happen, Egypt will want gas from the region to flow to two liquefied natural gas facilities on the Mediterranean coast. Owned in part by Shell and Italy’s Eni, they are the only units of their type in the Eastern Mediterranean.

Chevron says it is considering bringing larger quantities of Israeli and potentially Cypriot gas to those terminals in Egypt.

Chevron and its partners are also considering building an LNG facility in Israeli waters. It would allow Chevron to control “where the LNG goes after we process it,” said Jeff Ewing, the company’s managing director for the Eastern Mediterranean. That would reduce Egypt’s influence and allow Chevron to export gas at world prices — a bonanza at times, like last year when Europe was willing to pay almost anything for gas.

Leviathan is also a tool to foster better regional relations. Other business ties are emerging: an Abu Dhabi investment company called Mubadala has invested in the Tamar gas field, and Adnoc, the emirate’s parastatal oil company, is in talks to acquire a 50 percent stake with BP in NewMed Energy. a partner in Leviathan.

Although the European Union wants to encourage gas flows to Europe from Egypt and Israel, Brussels also appears determined to replace the fuel with cleaner energy, including wind, solar and hydrogen power. Gas consumption in Europe fell 14 percent in 2022 and continues to decline.

There are also signs of unease in Israel about the switch from one fossil fuel to another.

“Gas is leading us to less pollution than coal, but it is not taking us completely out of pollution and it is not leading us to cleaner energy,” said Yael Cohen Paran, a former Israeli lawmaker.

Gabby Sobelman contributed reporting to this article.

By: STANLEY REED