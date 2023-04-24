Reuters had reported this month, quoting two sources, that the American company had launched a tender to charter a drilling vessel in 2024 for a year, with an option to extend for several years.

Chevron said Monday that it is “working towards issuing a tender, possibly in the second quarter (of 2023) when it obtains the appropriate approvals to provide a drilling vessel to operate for us in Egypt, Israel and Cyprus.”

And energy companies are seeking to develop new resources to meet the growing demand from Europe after the Russian war in Ukraine in February 2022 led to a move away from the use of Russian energy.

Chevron wants to accelerate the development of the Aphrodite gas field in southeastern Cyprus, which has estimated reserves of about 4.5 trillion cubic meters of gas.

The company also operates the giant Leviathan field off the coast of Israel, which produces 12 billion cubic meters of gas annually, which is pumped to Israel, Egypt and Jordan.