Chevrolet has promised that it will release a Corvette hybrid model for the home market in 2023, and an all-electric version of the car should not be expected until 2025. This was reported on August 9 by the German magazine Autobild.

According to the publication, almost all the legendary models of well-known brands are gradually abandoning internal combustion engines.

Following Ford, which converted its famous Mustang Mach-E to electric traction, Chevrolet decided to take a similar step, whose Corvette model most likely will also not be able to avoid electrification in the future.

According to preliminary data, the GM Ultium platform will most likely be used for the electric Corvette. Such electric models as Hummer EV and Cadillac Lyriq are already presented on this basis.

The battery capacity should be between 50 kWh and 200 kWh, including fast charging technology.

The new generation of the famous model, which will be converted to electric traction by 2025, will compete with cars such as the Porsche Taycan, Audi e-tron GT and Tesla.

On August 8, Ford reported that it was second in sales of electric vehicles in the US behind Tesla. In July 2022, Ford sold 2,173 Ford F-150 Lightning electric pickups, 4,970 Ford Mustang Mach-E sports cars, and 526 Ford E-Transit commercial vans.