It took just over 10 minutes, 12 to be exact, to establish the success of Chevrolet Silverado EV, the full electric version of the General Motors pickup. The RST First Edition, the launch version that the American brand made its debut in these days at the CES in Las Vegas, sold out shortly after the opening of reservations, underlining how customers have welcomed the battery version of the famous Chevy model. General Motors’ answer to the Ford F-150 Lightning therefore strikes the first shot, even if the exact production numbers relating to the version designed for private individuals are not known (the WT, the Work Truck is in fact reserved for fleets).

“Allocations for the Silverado EV RST First Edition were collected in just 12 minutes” he proudly stated Mary Barra, CEO of GM. The RST First Edition will not even be the first to arrive on the market: in fact, in Chevrolet’s plans, the models of Chevrolet Silverado Work Truck for fleets. The latter variant boasts a powertrain capable of delivering 510 hp and 834 Nm of torque and will have a range in excess of 400 miles (644 km). It will have a basic towing capacity of 3,629 kg although a maximum towing package will be offered later which will increase its capacities up to 9,072 kg.

As for the Silverado EV RST First Edition, it will be equipped with a pair of electric motors that combine that will offer a combined power of 664 hp and 1,056 Nm of torque allowing in this way to cover the sprint from 0 to 100 km / h in less than 4.5 seconds. Also in this case a range of 400 miles (644 km) will be guaranteed. As for the prices of the electric pick-up, Chevrolet Silverado EV will have a list that will start at $ 39,900 and $ 105,000, costs to which taxes will be added. Marketing will begin in spring 2023.