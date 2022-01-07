The new Ford F-150 is already here as electric lightningIn 2023 this Chevrolet Silverado EV will appear on the American market. This oversized pickup truck will also become a competitor for the Rivian R1T and of course the Tesla Cybertruck. This electric version will complement the classically powered Silverado, of which the American manufacturer sold more than 500,000 copies last year.

Unlike the Ford F-150 Lightning, which was derived from the regular version, the Chevrolet Silverado EV, which can be ordered only as a Crew Cab, builds on a specific architecture: the Ultium EV base on which the GMC Hummer EV state. The suspension with adaptive air suspension and active four-wheel steering is also taken over from his General Motors buddy.

640+ miles, 670+ hp

The Chevrolet Silverdo EV will make its debut in early 2023 as a so-called Work Truck, as the body variant intended for commercial use is called. With a system output of 517 hp and a maximum torque of 834 Nm, good for a towing capacity of 3,629 kilograms. With the optional Max Tow Package, the electric pick-up can tow more than 9 tons. The range of the battery pack is 644 kilometers, fast charging is possible at a maximum of 350 kW. That WT version of the Silverado EV starts at $39,900.

The Chevrolet Silverado EV RST, intended for private use, will follow in the autumn of 2023, with an electric drive unit that is increased to 673 hp and 1,056 Nm. This power ensures that the pick-up sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.5 seconds, the driving range is 640 kilometers. But that version is a lot more expensive: count on $ 105,000 for the specially dressed First Edition. Later, less powerful variants with different battery options will follow. Also on the program: an adventure-equipped TrailBoss variant.

Folding rear seats

The Cheverolet Silverado EV comes with an 11-inch digital dashboard, 14-inch head-up display and 17-inch infotainment display. The interior is lit by a panoramic roof, has a two-tone decoration with red stitching and comes with a central armrest with a capacity of more than 30 liters – you could even insert a fridge box. To maximize stowage space, Chevy blesses the electric pickup with the Multi-Flex Midgate (known from the Cherolet Avalanche). This is a system that connects the Crew Cab passenger compartment to the rear cargo bed, allowing you to transport extra-long objects – up to 2.75 meters in length. And there is a frunk me the nose.

As we saw at Ford, Chevrolet also provides a so-called Powerbase. This is a station with 10 charging points of 10.2 kW, to which you can connect, for example, a drill or a coffee maker.