GM number one Mark Reuss confirms imminent presentation of an electrified Corvette, to be followed by another model with a fully electric powertrain

Giulio Masperi – Milan

After the adoption of the heat engine in a central rear position with the new Chevrolet Corvette C8, the eighth generation of the famous American sports car is preparing for a new (double) revolution: first the debut of an electrified engine, then a fully electric version. zero emissions. “General Motors will produce an electrified Chevrolet Corvette next year (2023, ed), followed by a fully electric version of the iconic sports car “said Mark Reuss, president of GM, in an interview with the American broadcaster Cnbc on April 25, 2022.

chevrolet corvette, the revolution – For fans of the most beloved stars and stripes super sports car, therefore, after the transition to the “mid-engine”, the rear central engine introduced by the eighth generation (presented in 2020), there will be a further novelty in perspective ” weight”. As anticipated, the first hybrid Chevrolet Corvettes will be produced from the Bowling Green factory, in Kentucky, starting from 2023, which, in all likelihood, will accompany the electric unit to the naturally aspirated V8 petrol engine already fitted to the C8 Corvettes. At the moment Chevrolet has not added further details on the type of hybrid engine (mild, full, or plug-in hybrid?) That has been developed. See also Milan collapsed 1-3 at San Siro with Sassuolo, second knockout in a row in the league

chevrolet corvette hybrid, coming in 2023 – The first teaser videos released on the American brand’s social networks show a Corvette with camouflaged bodywork, presumably the hybrid version, which in terms of design does not differ from the traditional version with a petrol engine, except for some details, including the brake calipers. in yellow color (a different color than those produced by Brembo, already available on the versions on the market). Pending further information and official confirmations, it is likely that this hybrid car could be equipped with an electric unit capable of driving the front wheels and, therefore, transform the Corvette into an all-wheel drive car.

electric corvette – Following, with a timeline not yet disclosed in detail, will come the first zero-emission Chevrolet Corvette, a fully electric version of the model (the first generation of which was launched in 1953). For this electric car, the American manufacturer – GM has already announced that it will only sell zero-emission models from 2035 – should use the GM Ultium platform. The electric Corvette, which will arrive after 2023, according to American press sources could be “baptized” E-Ray. See also The ten highest paid drivers in Formula 1