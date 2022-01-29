The Chevrolet Corvette has been on the road for 70 years and is still on the market today, with constant renovations, being one of the longest-lived sports cars in relation to those launched in its time. The model has eight generations and, in 2023, it should launch a special version with the new Corvette Stingray and Corvette Z06 2023, which will feature the special 70th Anniversary Edition package.

The 70th Anniversary Edition Corvettes will have two colors in this pack: the White Pearl Metallic Tri-coat and the Carbon Flash Metallic.

Buyer can also opt for optional stripes in Satin Gray with White Pearl Metallic and Satin Black with Carbon Flash Metallic. The wheels on Chevrolet Corvette 70th Anniversary Edition models share a similar dark finish and Edge Red stripe, despite having different designs.

Inside, drivers will be able to enjoy two-tone Ceramic Leather GT2 and Competition Sport seats, with red stitching, red seat belts and suede parts on the seats and steering wheel, which gives an even more sporty and cozy to the vehicle.

The 2023 Corvette is expected to arrive with the 70th Anniversary Edition package later this year in the 2023 Corvette Stingray 3LT and Z06 3LZ models. The Coupe and Convertible versions will receive the additional package.

Included in Corvette’s Special Anniversary Pack:

Edition-referenced exterior badges, including special Corvette flags;

Edge Red brake calipers;

70th Anniversary Edition logo on seats, steering wheel and side sill protectors;

Rear panel protector and trunk lid;

All 2023 Corvettes will have a 70th anniversary plaque inside. This includes cars that will not be equipped with the additional Anniversary Pack.

