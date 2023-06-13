Chevrolet Bolt’s fate may not be fully sealed yet. Recently Mary BarraCEO of General Motors, had announced that the US brand’s B-segment electric vehicle would not remain in production for long: launched in its first and only generation in 2016, its exit from the scene was set for the end of this year. But it is not excluded that a second generation of the model could arrive.

Possible future

At the time, in fact, there were several rumors according to which the model would actually be replaced by the next Equinox EV, expected next autumn. Yet, this electric could be joined by a Bolt by second generation, and it was Barra herself who suggested it, through some statements on the NPR Marketplace. “Bolt is a model that has created a lot of loyalty and fairness – wrote Barra – But I can’t say more because I don’t discuss future product plans. It is in any case a important vehicle in our portfolio“.

New architecture

Recall that the current Bolt EUV, of which the same Barra has admitted that “absolutely love” to drive, uses a second generation architecture, the BEV2: a new generation of the model could certainly marry the third generation platform owned by General Motors, which benefits from the technology Ultiumand boasting a 40% reduction in battery costs.

No Europe

We do not know if actually a new generation of Chevrolet Bolt will ever see the light: the US group has promised the introduction of 30 new electric vehicles globally by 2025, some of which are considered low cost proposals, and who knows if a new Bolt EV could be one of them. In any case, it is unlikely that the model will find space even in the Old Continent: we recall that the current Bolt was marketed on the European market from 2017 to 2020 from Opel as Ampera-e.