General Motors strengthens its electric car offensive with the arrival of two new battery-powered SUVs which will be added to the range of branded EVs Chevrolet by 2023. In addition to the Silverado EV WT pickup, General Motors CEO and President Marry Barra previewed the full electric versions of the Chevrolet Equinox and Chevrolet Blazer which will go on sale next year. “As our most popular vehicle brand, Chevy will be at the heart of our mission to provide electric vehicles for all,” explained Barra. “We are at the turning point of electrification and expect this to be an important year for the future of Chevrolet’s electric vehicles.”

Chevrolet will also launch a Silverado Work Truck (WT) in spring 2023, followed by a more expensive luxury model called the Silverado RST in 2024. Both trim levels will have an estimated range of 400 miles (over 600km) and the ability to recharge. ultra fast up to 350 kW. The offensive in the field of sustainable mobility will also have the appearance and shapes of SUVs: in addition to Bolt and Bolt EUV which is already enjoying great success in terms of orders, it will also arrive Chevrolet Equinox EV, a compact form Sport Utility that will start at $ 30,000 in the United States. The goal of the American brand is to launch the new high-wheeled model for both private individuals and fleets in two versions, LT and RS. In the same year it will also debut Chevrolet Blazer EV, with the arrival on the market which however will materialize in 2024.

At the heart of the GM group’s new strategy is the Ultium platform, introduced in March 2020. This electric architecture was designed to be the basis for the future of the group’s brands, thanks to its versatility that allows it to support different types of vehicles, including compact cars, pickups, large premium SUVs and high-performance vehicles. This modular architecture is compatible with 19 different battery and drive unit configurations, with 400 and 800 volt technology and capacities from 50 kWh to 200 kWh, with front, rear or all-wheel drive.