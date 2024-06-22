The recent atypical rains in Chetumal and other areas of Quintana Roo have caused severe flooding, affecting up to 80% of the territory in the capital, according to reports from Governor Mara Lezama.

The first rains brought by Tropical Storm Alberto had unusual consequences in the city of Chetumal, including the appearance of fauna in the streets of the citywho lost their way.

The Chetumal residents witnessed fish and crocodiles that appeared on public roads after the La Sabana lagoon overflowed during the storm. Captured images and videos show large fish congregating in areas such as Boca Negra Avenue and Antigua Street, highlighting the magnitude of the natural phenomenon.

Impact on the community: Testimonials and captures

A local resident documented the arrival of fish at her doorstep, describing how these aquatic animals were affected by the flash floods.

Besides, at least two crocodiles were spotted in urban areas. One of them was captured by a firefighter and returned to the Estero de Chac, while another was removed by a citizen of the Real Maya Fractionation.

In the event of an emergency, the Governor of Quintana Roo has been personally supervising rescue and relief efforts in Chetumal. The Secretariat of National Defense (Sedena) has activated the DN-III Plan to assist the affected population, carrying out sewer and drain cleaning tasks.

In response to adverse weather conditions, the state government has decided to suspend classes in the municipalities of Othón P. Blanco and Bacalarseeking to protect students and educational staff in the face of the continued threat of heavy rains in the region.

The State Coordination of Civil Protection of Quintana Roo has warned that More heavy rain with electrical activity and possible waterspouts are expected on the coast during the weekend. This is due to the interaction of a low pressure area with cyclonic potential, the monsoon trough and the entry of tropical maritime air with high humidity.

With these persistent weather conditions, local authorities urge the population to stay informed and take the necessary precautions to protect their lives and property. Response and mitigation efforts will continue to be active as long as the climate threat persists in Quintana Roo.