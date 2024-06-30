Quintana Roo It has been one of the states most affected by the rainy season of 2024, since the passage of Tropical Storm Alberto recorded Flooding in several cities and still more are expected Torrential rains through a low pressure area, prior to the arrival of the Category 3 Hurricane Beryl.

This Saturday operations were implemented in Cancun and Chetumal, where heavy rains caused flooding due to the low pressure zone with cyclonic potential associated with tropical wave number 6.

The governor of Quintana Roo, Mara Lezama, alerted citizens about the rains that are forecast for this Sunday, which will affect several municipalities in the state.

During the afternoon of this Sunday, the governor pointed out, there will be heavy rains with electrical discharges throughout the state, which could reduce visibility on highway sections and cause puddles, landslides and flooding.

He also said that Hurricane Beryl does not represent a threat to Quintana Roo at the moment, but urged people to remain vigilant as it progresses.

(Photo: SMN of Conagua)

Currently, the center of the Category 3 Hurricane Beryl On the Saffir-Simpson scale, it is located 570 km east-southeast of Barbados and 3,595 km east-southeast of Cancún, Q. Roo. It has maximum sustained winds of 195 km/h, gusts of 240 km/h and movement towards the west at 33 km/h.

Weather in Cancun, Chetumal and municipalities of Quintana Roo

According to State Coordination of Civil Protection from Quintana Roo, the Weather in Cancun, Chetumal and other municipalities will continue to be challenging.

A low pressure area with potential for cyclonic development, associated with tropical wave number 6, will move over the western Gulf of Mexico, interacting with the monsoon trough. This will keep the sky cloudy and cause intervals of showers with heavy rain and electrical activity in much of the state.

The atmosphere will be hot and muggy during the day, and warm in the early morning and at dawn, with winds from the east and southeast reaching gusts of 40 to 60 km/h, in addition to the possible formation of waterspouts off the coast.

Forecast by municipality:

Benito Juárez (Cancún): Cloudy skies with heavy rains and electrical activity. Very hot environment. Winds from the east and southeast of 25 to 35 km/h with stronger gusts. Maximum temperature: 34-36°C, minimum: 26-28°C.

Lázaro Cárdenas: Cloudy skies with showers and heavy rains. Winds from the east and southeast at 25 to 35 km/h. Maximum temperature: 34-36°C, minimum: 24-26°C.

Isla Mujeres: Cloudy skies with showers and heavy rain. Winds from the east and southeast at 25 to 35 km/h. Maximum temperature: 32-34°C, minimum: 23-25°C.

Cozumel: Partly cloudy skies with scattered showers. Winds from the east and southeast at 36 to 45 km/h. Maximum temperature: 30-32°C, minimum: 24-26°C.

Solidaridad: Cloudy skies with showers and heavy rain. Winds from the east and southeast at 25 to 35 km/h. Maximum temperature: 32-34°C, minimum: 22-24°C.

Tulum: Cloudy sky with showers and heavy rain. Winds from the east and southeast at 25 to 35 km/h. Maximum temperature: 32-34°C, minimum: 22-24°C.

José María Morelos: Cloudy sky with showers and heavy rain. Winds from the east and southeast at 25 to 35 km/h. Maximum temperature: 33-35°C, minimum: 24-26°C.

Felipe Carrillo Puerto: Cloudy skies with showers and heavy rain. Winds from the east and southeast at 25 to 35 km/h. Maximum temperature: 33-35°C, minimum: 23-25°C.

Othón P. Blanco (Chetumal): Cloudy sky with showers and heavy rains. Winds from the east and southeast at 25 to 35 km/h. Maximum temperature: 32-34°C, minimum: 26-28°C.

Puerto Morelos: Partly cloudy sky with rain and showers. Winds from the east and southeast at 35 to 45 km/h. Maximum temperature: 31-33°C, minimum: 23-25°C.

Bacalar: Cloudy skies with showers and heavy rain. Winds from the east and southeast at 25 to 35 km/h. Maximum temperature: 32-34°C, minimum: 26-28°C.