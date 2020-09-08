Cheteshwar Pujara does not disappoint even though the Indian Premier League (IPL) auction did not get any franchise support. Pujara wants to change the ideology of the people that he is only a specialist of long-term format. There are many players whose strike rate (around 110) is equal to them but the franchise selects them. Pujara, who was the architect of India’s win over Australian soil in 2018-19, is always ignored.

When asked whether this makes him sad or upset that someone else decides his qualification as a T20 player, Pujara said, “Being a cricketer, I don’t think that way.” Then I am a person who will never have such ego because I have seen that IPL auction is complicated. ‘

Read, Seeing the picture, Rohit’s family was having fun, people said – ‘You have become fat’

India’s most important Test batsman along with captain Virat Kohli said, ‘I have seen that World-class players like Hashim Amla also do not get buyers in the auction. There are many very good T20 players who are not selected. So I do not have egotism that they did not choose me. Yes, if I get a chance, I would like to play in the IPL.

Pujara, 32, was asked if he felt he was harmed by the perception of people about him, saying, “I would say yes.” I have been labeled a test player and I cannot do anything in it.

Pujara started practice, posted video and wrote- Music to my ears

Pujara, who played an important role in helping India win 2–1 by scoring more than 500 runs in the 2018–19 tour of Australia, said, “I have been saying from the beginning that I should get the chance and once I get the chance I will Will be able to prove that I can perform well in white ball (limited overs) cricket as well.

He said, ‘I have done well in List A cricket (average 54), domestic T20 (century in Mushtaq Ali Trophy). I did well in List A matches in England. I can control the performance and will do so. I can only wait for the moment. I would be happy to play in all formats. As long as I keep playing, I will remain a student of the game and there is no limit to learning but I can change my perception only when I get an opportunity.



During the IPL, Pujara played in county cricket in England in other years but this time it was not possible due to Kovid-19 epidemic. It is disappointing that his teammates will get a chance to play in the IPL but they will have to work only through net practice as there is no clarity about the domestic season.

Pujara said, ‘It is disappointing but not desperate. I have not been able to go to Britain because it is a difficult period and in such a situation it is more important to stay safe with my family. This is not the time to worry too much about match practice.



Satisfaction is essential for a good life and this 32-year-old batsman, who scored 5840 runs in 77 Tests from India, understands this. He said, ‘I don’t think I don’t have it, I don’t have it. I am happy with what I have. Whether I am playing office cricket on behalf of Indian Oil or Ranji Trophy for Saurashtra, my commitment is always hundred percent ‘

Pujara said, “When you register a win for India, there is no harm in that feeling.” Millions of people are supporting you. I understand that feeling and no one can snatch it away. My commitment remains to the game. I have won matches for India.