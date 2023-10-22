Chetar. That has been the decision of the readers, who have chosen Word with a Future 2023 with 19% of the votes cast on the newspaper’s website. During the two weeks in which the vote remained open, ‘chetar’ occupied the top positions in a tight battle with ‘agua’, which remained ahead during the first part of the race for victory, until its main competitor won. and passed it cleanly and without “cheating.” In recent days it was seen that the strongest rival “was chetada”, that is, that she had every chance of winning.

The fifteen authors who accepted the invitation to write a short story inspired by the Word with a Future 2023 have received the result with some surprise. Some of them had only heard “that word” from their twelve-year-old children or their younger peers in their twenties, or even never before. But they are not people who give up. More difficult? Well. Also more entertaining. The challenges are very much to the taste of writers and journalists. They have already picked up the gauntlet that readers have thrown at them. And they have sharpened their feathers for battle. Without fears, without shields.

‘Chetar’ is a young verb in every sense. This Anglicism was born in video games, its life is still short and it has established itself in the speech of the freshest generations. It has adopted its Spanish form from the English ‘to cheat’, which means “to cheat, deceive, swindle.” But, be careful, because it is not always used in a pejorative sense, quite the opposite, especially after its jump from the screens to the streets.

modern rogues



In the ‘gamer’ vocabulary, the one used by video game console fans, ‘chetar’ is to cheat or resort to tricks or ‘chetos’ to have more chances of winning. For example, altering a program to prevail over adversaries. Individuals who ‘chetan’ are very poorly regarded in that ‘online’ universe. In fact, there are ‘anti-cheat’ systems and if the producers detect the cheater they can ‘ban’ him, that is, block his access to the server.

Those who dedicate themselves to ‘chetar’ embody the modern version of the Spanish picaresque portrayed in Quevedo’s ‘Lazarillo de Tormes’ or ‘El Buscón’. But be careful, because “chetar” is not the same as “being chetado.”

Everything changes if instead of using the active forms of ‘chetar’, we resort to the expression “estar chetado” or “estar chetada”, because that is ‘cool’, that is, “very good, wonderful”. Being ‘cheated’, if it is a person, is having outstanding abilities that place you above others, it is having obvious advantages over the rest of your rivals or being well placed in the game, with many possibilities of winning. Referring to an object it is similar: it meets superior, advantageous conditions, it adds many points.

Our fifteen authors participate in a game, we can understand it that way, but they do not compete among themselves, but against themselves in their particular process of ideation and writing. We are sure that no one is going to ‘cheat’ their story and that they are all ‘checked’ equally, each one with his creative tools, to succeed in this challenge that the readers have posed to them. ‘Chetar’. How rogue the voters have been!