new Delhi: There was so much ruckus about an advertisement by the jewelery maker Tanishq that eventually the company had to issue an advertisement. From the social media to the celebrity, there were two tears over this entire controversy. Hashtags such as #Boycotttanishk to #ISupporttanishk trended on Twitter.

In the midst of all this, Chetan Bhagat has reprimanded trolls who questioned Tanishq’s advertisement. Chetan Bhagat has written that most of the people who attacked Tanishq’s advertisement cannot afford its jewelery.

Chetan Bhagat tweeted, “Dear Tanishq, most of the people who attack you cannot get you in any way. And his thinking will bring the economy to such a place that soon they will not have jobs and thus they will not be able to buy anything from Tanishq in future. Don’t worry about them. ”

Dear #tanishq, most people attacking you can’t afford you anyway.

And given where their thinking will take this economy, they soon won’t have jobs and hence definitely won’t able to buy anything from #tanishq in the future too. Don’t worry about them. – Chetan Bhagat (@chetan_bhagat) October 13, 2020

Apart from Chetan Bhagat, Congress leader and MP Shashi Tharoor was also seen standing in support of the company. Shathi Tharoor said that if there is a problem with Hindu-Muslim unity, then boycott India. He wrote on Twitter, “Well, the Hindutva brigade has demanded to boycott Tanishq jewelery because of this ad which beautifully shows Hindu-Muslim unity. If they have so much trouble with the ‘Ekatvam’ of Hindu-Muslim, then why don’t they boycott India themselves as symbols of Hindu-Muslim unity in the whole world? ‘

So Hindutva bigots have called for a boycott of@TanishqJewelryfor highlighting Hindu-Muslim unity through this beautiful ad. If Hindu-Muslim “ekatvam” irks them so much, why don’t they boycott the longest surviving symbol of Hindu-Muslim unity in the world – India? pic.twitter.com/cV0LpWzjda – Shashi Tharoor (@ShashiTharoor) October 13, 2020

Congress leader Digvijay Singh also supported the company and targeted the trolls for the advertisement. Digvijay Singh reminded Tanishq owner Ratan Tata the poem of Pastor Martin Nemoller. Digvijay Singh wrote, “Why should Tata, who is called the brand of India’s pluralistic culture, be trolled?” Ratan Tata, have you read the poetry of Pastor Martin Nemoller during Hitler’s era? Please pay attention to the message of that poem.

Why should Tata who has been a brand of India’s plurality for over 100 years be bullied by riff-raff third rate bullies of Paid Troll Army? Ratan Tata ji have you heard of a poem written by Pastor Martin Niemöller during Hitler’s regime? Pl take note of the message in this poem. https://t.co/W8LcZ4VfCn – digvijaya singh (@ digvijaya_28) October 13, 2020

In the field who also surrounded Tanishq on the advertisement

Many celebrities also came out in protest against Tanishq’s advertisement. Recently, very popular actress Kangana Ranaut said on this advertisement that it is not in the interest of Hinduism. Kangana tweeted, “Ed’s concept was not as wrong as his execution was wrong.” A Hindu religion girl was married in a Muslim family. The girl is asking her mother-in-law in an alarmed tone that this ritual is not considered here, so why is it happening again? Isn’t she from that house? Why does he have to ask this. Why is she looking so muffled in her own house. Shameful.

The concept was not as much a problem as the execution was, the fearful Hindu girl apologetically expressing her gratitude to her in-laws for the acceptance of her faith, Isn’t she the woman of the house? Why is she at their mercy? Why so meek and timid in her own house? Shameful. https://t.co/LDRC8HyHYI – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 12, 2020

Kangana wrote in another tweet, “As a Hindu, we also have to stay away from this artistic style of terrorists who are trying to bring such changes in our mood.” It has become very important that we examine each and every thought around us and try to know how much such ideology can affect us and how much it can harm us. This is the only way through which we can save our civilization.

As Hindus we need to be absolutely conscious of what these creative terrorists are injecting into to our subconscious, we must scrutinize, debate and evaluate what is the outcome of any perception that is fed to us, this is the only way to save our civilisation #tanishq – Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 13, 2020

VHP leader Vinod Bansal has described the love jihad as a promoter on the advertisement. He said, “With the help of advertising, I am trying to promote Love Jihad.” A company shows through advertisements in such a way as to be very happy, it never showed what happens to Hindu daughters? Can he have the courage to show the way to a Hindu daughter, in the same way that a Muslim daughter would also be shown in a Hindu home. He would have known.

Tanishq removed advertisement, said- was intended to celebrate unity

Jewelery brand ‘Tanishq’ announced its withdrawal on Tuesday after a controversy over its advertisement. In the statement released by Tanishq said, “The idea behind Ektavam campaign is to celebrate the coming together of people from different fields. Local communities and families celebrate unity in this challenging time. This film has received serious reactions against the objective. We inadvertently express grief for the loss of people’s feelings and withdraw the advertisement keeping in mind the well being of our employees, partners and store staff. “

What is the whole matterThe

Tanishq released the advertisement last week to promote his jewelery collection ‘Ektavam’. Since then a dispute had arisen regarding this. The hashtag ‘Baycott Tanishq’ started trending on Twitter regarding this advertisement. In this 43-second advertisement, a pregnant woman was shown carrying a woman for her ‘baby shower’ ceremony. Later people realized that the woman who was carrying him was his mother-in-law.

In the advertisement, a young woman wearing a sari and a bindi addresses an older woman as mother, who is wearing a salwar kurta and has her head covered with a scarf. The young woman asks, “You don’t do this ritual?” To which the mother replies, “The tradition of keeping daughters happy is in every household.” The advertisement shows the joint family, in which the hijab A woman is seen wearing a sari, and women wearing a Namaji cap.

On YouTube, the video reads, “He is married in a family that loves him like a child.” Only for that they perform a ritual which they do not usually perform. Two different religions, traditions and cultures and a beautiful confluence. ”

