In the Sushant Singh Rajput case last week, the AIIMS team submitted its forensic report to the CBI. In this report, dismissing any possibility of killing Sushant, it is said that Sushant died due to suicide. However, many people, including Sushant’s family, refused to accept this report and expressed doubt over the AIIMS report. In this case, famous writer Chetan Bhagat has also received a reaction in which he has criticized those who expressed doubts over the AIIMS report.

Sushant’s death turned into a spectacle

According to a report by Bollywood Hungama, Chetan Bhagat has expressed his displeasure that people have made Sushant’s death a ‘tamasha’. He said that although he has never been to AIIMS, but he is an institution where it is very difficult to get admission and job. Chetan compared AIIMS to IIT Delhi and said that if anyone calls such an institution as ‘corrupt’, they get very angry. He has asked those doubting the AIIMS report to present the evidence in this case first.

Only honest people who raise doubts?

Chetan Bhagat said that people are only speaking out against the AIIMS report in Sushant case only because they do not like what is written in the report. He said that people feel that what is not in their mind is considered a lie and people think that only they are honest. Chetan Bhagat has been talking before in the case of Sushant’s death. It is worth noting that Sushant’s debut film ‘Kai Po Chhe’ was based on the story of Chetan Bhagat’s famous novel ‘3 Mistakes of My Life’.

Unhappy with AIIMS report, Sushant’s family told CBI director – New forensic team should investigate

Sushant’s family rejected AIIMS report

Meanwhile, let me tell you that Vikas Singh, advocate of Sushant’s family has completely rejected the AIIMS report and he has denied it. Vikas Singh has said that he will talk to the CBI director to set up a new forensic team in Sushant’s case. Apart from the CBI, the ED is also investigating the Sushant case from the money laundering angle in which nothing has been done so far. The NCB also started its investigation after the drugs angle surfaced in this case, in which several arrests have been made and recently Riya Chakraborty has been released on bail in this case.