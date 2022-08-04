Timothy Castagne and Alvaro Odriozola were born 9 days apart, in December 1995. Geographically distant, but close chronologically: a bit like what is happening these days, given that both – at the same time – are approached by Inter in departure case of Denzel Dumfries. These are two profiles even more experienced than the Dutch, both hypothetically interested in joining a big Italian. We are still talking about hypotheses, suggestions that in any case seem feasible.