The players of Leicester and Real Madrid are the most viable hypotheses if the sale of the Dutchman matures: both know Serie A, but have different costs and stories
Timothy Castagne and Alvaro Odriozola were born 9 days apart, in December 1995. Geographically distant, but close chronologically: a bit like what is happening these days, given that both – at the same time – are approached by Inter in departure case of Denzel Dumfries. These are two profiles even more experienced than the Dutch, both hypothetically interested in joining a big Italian. We are still talking about hypotheses, suggestions that in any case seem feasible.
#Chestnuts #Odriozola #external #ready #case #Dumfries #farewell
