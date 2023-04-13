Luis Alberto Quiñones is the 42nd leader assassinated in 2023. This same week, Front Line Defenders published its annual report: Colombia registered 46% of the leaders assassinated around the world in 2022.

Luis Alberto Quiñones was called “Chester” by his acquaintances. He liked to sing, convey joy and wanted the war to end in his municipality of Magüi Payán, in the department of Nariño, in the Pacific of Colombia.

“They turned off their light for all of us,” says a farewell letter from the Las Voces Negras Community Council, of which “Chester” was the legal representative.

It was, in the past tense, because he was killed when he was 32 years old. On April 9, the bullets ended his life in the city of Cali. He had been displaced to that area to protect himself from the increasing threats that he received.

The day before the murder was the last time Francisco Barreto was able to speak to “Chester.” “He knew. I knew. We knew they were going to kill him,” Barreto says in a telephone conversation with France 24.

Photo of “Chester” in his community work as a representative of Las Voces Negras. © Fundación PAZame el Balón

In 2019, together they created the PAZame el Balón Foundation, with which they won the Franco-German Antonio Nariño Human Rights Award. “Chester” wanted to change the dynamics of violence around the childhood of his community with soccer and education. Four schools had been rehabilitated. They only had one left to complete the first phase of the program:

“I want to go this month and do a graffiti on that last school with the face of ‘Chester’,” says Barreto.

They had also founded three sports schools and sponsored more than 100 children.

A year and a half ago he went to the National Protection Unit (UNP) to notify him of the imminent risk to his life. He was given a bulletproof vest and a phone. Six months ago he was shot in Tumaco, another city in the Colombian Pacific. A bullet hit him, but he survived. He returned to the UNP to request greater protection measures to be able to move safely, without having to resort to public transport, where he was threatened. In recent weeks, his own community recommended that he not return to the territory, because they were going to kill him. He happened in Cali, 262 kilometers from his house.

Different armed groups operate in the surroundings of Magüi Payán, a route for drug trafficking through which the illegal economies of Colombia leave. Control over that territory is the greatest cause of war. The Government wants to put an end to the conflict with what is known as ‘Total Peace’, “Chester” was excited. “He wanted to lead these peace talks in Nariño so that the armed groups stop killing each other and de-escalate the violence,” says Barreto.

´”Chester” wanted to protect children through soccer with initiatives led by the PAZame el Balón Foundation. © Fundación PAZame el Balón

Luis Alberto Quiñones “Chester” is the 42nd social leader murdered in Colombia in 2023, according to the Indepaz count.

“We don’t want ‘Chester’ to be just another number”, is the request of Barreto, the Pazame el Balón Foundation and the La Voz de los Negros Community Council. “When you kill a social leader, you kill a community. We do not know what to do. Getting everything built back up is going to take a long time.”

Colombia, the deadliest country for human rights defenders

‘Front Line Defenders’ has just published its 2022 Global Analysis on the situation of human rights defenders (HRDs). They registered 186 leaders assassinated last year in Colombia. It is 46% of the world total.

Graphic with Front Line Defenders data on murder of social leaders in 2022. © France 24

“On one hand, it is impressive to recognize the work of DD organizations. H H. defense, monitoring and documentation. On the other hand, it is sad that the dimension of violence occupies such an important place in Colombia”, says Julia Lima, Protection Coordinator for the Americas of ‘Front Line Defenders’.

And he adds, in one in phone call with France 24:”Peace policies have not worked in the country.”

The first left-wing government in the history of Colombia, headed by Gustavo Petro and Francia Márquez, wants to turn those policies around. For Julia Lima, these social and political changes in Latin America take time. However, she considers that she urges more attention from the new government to protection: “The change must begin with the guarantees of participation for social leaders. The protection mechanism comes from a complete structural failure.” In the last five years, the number of human defenders murdered in Colombia has risen to 733.

Graph with Front Line Defenders data on homicides in the last 5 years. © France 24

In addition, for Julia Lima these changes are not only the responsibility of the Government, but must involve other State actors, and even companies and their extractivist activities: “The figures reflect a complex situation of actors.”

Murders like that of “Chester” seek to stop community processes: “The impact is not only for the community, but for all those who identify with their struggle.” But it also has to do with structural racism. “There is systematic violence against Afro-descendant and indigenous racialized bodies for living in different logics. We must think about protection strategies thinking about this violence and support their own processes,” says Julia Lima.

The community process for the death of Luis Quiñones is damaged. One of his requests, says his partner Barreto, was that they continue with their dream of ending the war and building peace. Even if his death came. That is what they now promise from their community council of Las Voces Negras. This is how his farewell letter ends: “Chester will not be forgotten and he will not die in our hearts, because only he who is forgotten dies, and Luis Alberto will never be forgotten.”