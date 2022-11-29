The patient with suspected coronary artery disease can reduce the risk of death, heart attack and unnecessary invasive tests by 65% ​​if he is evaluated with cutting-edge precision methods: Cardiac CT and Ffrct (fractional flow reserve CT-derived), the parameter that allows you to understand if the narrowing found in the arteries actually have the ability to cause a significant obstruction to the flow of blood. This is confirmed by the results, recently presented at the American Heart Association congress, of the randomized international study ‘Precise’, in which the only participating Italian center, the Monzino Cardiological Center in Milan, is the first enroller.

“The results of the Precise study have great relevance for clinical practice because they offer for the first time an optimal and non-invasive solution to the complex problem of diagnosing chest pain in patients without previous heart problems – explains Gianluca Pontone, director of the Department of Perioperative Cardiology and Cardiovascular Imaging del Monzino, Principal Investigator of Precise – Throughout the Western world this very widespread disorder leads to an enormous volume of tests every year (4 million in the USA alone) with very high costs for patients, in terms of stress and invasiveness, and for health systems. accept not to do anything and wait. At Monzino we were among the promoters and creators of Precise”.

The study enrolled in Europe and the USA, in the period December 2018-May 2021, “2,103 ‘currently healthy’ patients, i.e. without previous cardiovascular episodes, with suspected coronary artery disease. At Monzino we recruited 270 of them, the highest number for a single center – continues Andrea Baggiano, head of the Monzino Cardiovascular RM Unit and referent for the recruitment of Precise patients – The participants were randomized into two arms, comparing two different diagnostic approaches: one arm applied the traditional approach, which that each doctor chooses one or more of the different clinical scores used internationally for stratification (i.e. attribution of the patient to a certain risk class), and then prescribes, at his discretion, a series of functional tests, which can range from the stress test and from stress echocardiography to coronary angiography; the other arm followed the precision approach, which requires instead that all doctors apply a single clinical score (Pmrs) and use it to decide what to do”.

If the Pmrs was low “the patient did nothing – continues the expert – if it was high, he underwent a cardiac CT scan and, if necessary, the data was also analyzed with Ffrct. The results of the study showed that in the Precision arm patients had a 65% reduced likelihood of myocardial infarction, death, and unnecessary invasive testing compared to patients in the traditional arm.” The new frontier, concludes Pontone, now “is that of the use of these techniques to guide the treatment by clearing the use of non-invasive imaging in the arena of interventional therapies”.