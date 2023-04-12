BAt the World Chess Championship in the Kazakh capital Astana, Jan Nepomnjaschchi was 2-1 after a quiet draw. Unlike in the first two games, despite the advantage of the white pieces, the Russian failed to put Ding Liren under serious pressure. The Chinese still seems battered.

On Monday, he wanted to lure Nepomnjaschtschi out of his preparation with a step that seemed superfluous and had never been played at a high level before in the fourth move of a Queen’s Gambit. The idea came from his Hungarian second, Richárd Rapport, a maverick among chess greats.

Hectically changed the hotel

But as Ding pondered for half an hour for his twelfth move, he missed a dynamic response from his opponent. Nepomnjaschtschi added a few more power moves that boosted his self-confidence. After twenty moves, it was clear to Ding that he had failed his first game with White.

The 30-year-old Chinese had let it be known before the start of the match that his nerves were going crazy. At short notice, he changed the hotel where he could have met his opponent or his team members at any time.

Ding already suspected that duels work according to other laws and that he lacks the experience of dealing with just one opponent instead of many. “Eight or a thousand isn’t such a big difference as eight or two. The World Chess Championship is unlike any other tournament,” he told Die Zeit. In addition, the attention is disproportionately greater than usual in chess. She focuses on a single game and the question of how the novice is doing.







In their first world championship fight, others had already gotten under the wheels: Bobby Fischer lost the opening game against Boris Spasski in 1972 because he had his bishop locked up for mysterious motives. Vesselin Topalov even lost the first two games against Vladimir Kramnik in 2006 because, when his advantages were gone, he didn’t want to switch to a draw.

Garry Kasparov was trailing 4-0 after nine games against Anatoly Karpov in 1984 before committing himself to not losing. It took six winning games to win, but their duel was broken off after 48 games and five months without a winner. The repeat match was then limited to 24 games. In the meantime, a world championship fight goes over a maximum of 14 games, and in the case of a 7:7 the game is played with a shorter time limit.

Well calculated risks

In duels, it is important not to lose and, if possible, to only take well-calculated risks. This usually leads to more safety chess and requires months of preparation. Magnus Carlsen was so disgusted that after winning five World Championship fights he didn’t want to do another one and gave up the title and 1.2 million euros in prize money if he won.

Kasparov, who turns 60 this Thursday, said what many think: without Carlsen, who has dominated chess for a dozen years, there would be no real world championship. The winner does not deserve to be called world champion.