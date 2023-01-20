Chess | The Russian leader of the International Chess Federation made a gross joke about the destroyed Mariupol

Aleksandr Martinov later apologized for his joke.

International legal director of the chess federation (Fide), Russian Aleksandr Martinov joked about Russia’s attack on Mariupol, Ukraine, says the Norwegian Broadcasting Union NRK. Martinov has since apologized for his statement.

Mariupol is one of the worst destroyed cities in the Russian attack. According to estimates, more than 5,000 of the city’s residents have died.

Martinov participated in a video chat where he was asked “what ugly thing is behind you?” Behind Martinov’s back hung some cloth object. To this Martinov replied: “It’s not Mariupol.”

After this, the other two interlocutors laugh at the answer. In addition, the accompanying text of the tweet praises Martinov’s sense of humor.

Instead in chess circles, the answer has aroused strong criticism.

“I am ashamed to be a member of Fide,” says the chess and Russia expert Atle Grønn.

“It was unreasonable. Besides, it couldn’t be an accident. When a Russian jokes about the bombing of Mariupol, it says everything about that person’s attitude.”

Martinov told NRK that his behavior was unacceptable.

“I was a guest on my friend’s broadcast. It is not Fide’s channel and I did not represent Fide, so I am the one who answers this,” Martinov writes.

“I fully understand that I gave the impression of being light-hearted about this matter, which is far from it. I am strongly against this war.”

Martinov states that he is embarrassed by the bad joke and that he understands that he has offended people.

“I strongly want to apologize.”

Fide’s media director David Llad notes that Martinov’s joking is not taken lightly in Fide. According to Llada, Martinov understands how inappropriate his joking was.

“We at Fide know what he thinks about this topic [sodasta] and his colleagues know how strongly he feels about the war. This makes it even more difficult to understand the joke,” Llada says to NRK.