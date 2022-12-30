Chess | The Iranian star played in the World Cup without a hijab – now defected to Spain

The 25-year-old chess star Sarasadat Khademalsharieh did not return from Kazakhstan to Iran because he could be in danger in his home country after playing without a hijab.

World an Iranian who has been among the most promising chess players for a decade Sarasadat Khademalsharieh defected to Spain after the Rapid Chess and Rapid Chess World Championships, Spanish newspaper El País tells.

Khademalsharieh, also known as Sara Khadem, was unable to travel to her homeland due to possible severe reprisals by the Iranian regime.

The reason is that Khademalsharieh played in the World Cup held in Kazakhstan without a hijab. The Iranian regime sees revealing hair as support for months of protests in Iran, which Khademalsharieh knows well.

Khademalsharieh has moved on with her film director husband by Ardeshir Ahmad and with her child born in February to a place whose name cannot be revealed for security reasons. El País has received information from two sources close to the player.

The family lives in their own apartment in Spain. So far, it is unclear whether Khademalsharieh has obtained a residence permit thanks to the ownership of the apartment, or whether he plans to apply for political asylum in Spain.

25 years old the chess star has been a thorn in the flesh of his country’s administration before. Khademalsharieh settled in public Alireza Firouzjan for support three years ago, when this 16-year-old moved to France as number four in the world rankings.

At the time, Firouzja announced that he would no longer represent Iran, because the country’s athletes were not allowed to face Israeli representatives. Firouzja was not ready to give up his matches.

Khademalsharieh, on the other hand, said that there will be more similar cases if the Iranians continue to have to give up their matches against the Israelis.

Norwegian star Magnus Carlsen on Friday secured the third double victory of his career in the world championships of rapid chess and rapid chess, norjaislehti Verdens Gang (VG) tells.

On Friday, Carlsen won the World Rapid Chess Championship for the sixth time in his career. On Wednesday, he became the world rapid chess champion for the fourth time.

In quick chess, the player has to make his move within ten minutes. In fast chess, the time is 15 minutes, and each move adds ten seconds to the clock.