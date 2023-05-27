Stella Schwartz, 16, jumped on the chess bandwagon earlier this year after hearing about the game from her older brother, Hugh, a high school senior in San Francisco. Alex Post, a freshman at the University of Colorado, started playing in February after some chess-related videos appeared on his TikTok feed; he then put the whole fraternity of him to play.

Many other young people said that they, too, had recently developed the chess habit, although they could not remember how it started.

Since the beginning of November, The number of daily active users of Chess.com, a website and app where visitors can get chess news, learn the game, and play against each other and against computer opponents, has grown from 5.4 million to more than 11 millionrising sharply after the beginning of the year.

The biggest growth came from players ages 13 to 17 — 549,000 visited Chess.com in January and February, more than double the number in the previous two months, the company said. The second fastest growing age group in the same period was the 18-24 age group.

Some may attribute the trend to pandemic boredom, or perhaps the popularity of the 2020 Netflix miniseries “The Queen’s Gambit.” But Chess.com carefully crafted a grandmaster plan. “Everything was aimed directly at the high school, college and high school level,” said Erik Allebest, chief executive of Chess.com.

The strategy “was very deliberate,” he said: erasing the perception of chess as a grueling, geeky battle of wits and portraying it on social media as less intimidating, even fun. The matches featured on Chess.com also take impatience into account. They can be played in various durations: 10 minutes, 3 minutes or, if it seems endless, one minute. Is it still too long? Enjoy a 30 second match!

Behind the scenes, Chess.com was working to change the face of the game. He hired college students to manage his online presence. Students were encouraged to be irreverent and create memes, Allebest said. A recent post on the site was titled “Why does chess suck?” and offered as the main reason “I always lose!”.

In a short time, online chess personalities emerged.

Levy Rozman, 27, is an international master and lively, charismatic commentator, better known as GothamChess; Allebest described it as a “chess prophet spokesperson for young people from 14 to 25 years old”.

Grandmaster GMHikaru has 1.91 million followers on YouTube.

Alexandra Botez, 28, another Twitch and YouTube celebrity, rose to fame for messing up while streaming a match and lost her queen. The puzzled expression on hers made the blunder look great. Accidentally losing your queen is now known as the Botez Gambit.

Post said he was drawn to “a lot of clips” (GothamChess TikTok videos) at a time when I was “bored”. That was in February; he now plays every day, even sometimes in class.

matt richtel

THE NEW YORK TIMES