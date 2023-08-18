Chess | The Finnish Chess Federation was disappointed by Fide’s decision to exclude transwomen from women’s leagues – national federations were not consulted

The International Chess Federation (FIDE) excluded trans women from the women’s series pending an investigation.

Finland Chairman of the Chess Federation Eetu Tiiva and executive director Marko Tauriainen say they are surprised and disappointed by the decision of the International Chess Federation (FIDE) regarding transwomen.

According to Fide, transwomen are not allowed to compete in the women’s series until Fide has completed its report on the matter. Investigations are done individually, and they can take two years.

According to the understanding of the Finnish Chess Federation, Fide’s decision means World Cup competitions and the so-called Chess Olympics. On the other hand, it is unclear whether the decision also applies to European Championship competitions and other similar continental championships.

The news agency that reported on the investigation APaccording to the ban applies to Fide’s official series.

“In any case, Fide’s decision has no effect on, for example, national and other international competitions organized in Finland,” says the Chess Federation’s statement signed by Tiiva and Tauriainen.

Finland According to the chess federation, Fide has made its decision without consulting the national sports federations. In Finland, there is also no understanding of the grounds for the decision.

The Finnish Chess Federation already decided in 2014 that people have full autonomy over their own gender identity in the competitions it organizes.

“Thus, for example, someone who perceives herself as a woman can participate in the women’s series of competitions, and she also has the right to represent in international competitions, if Fide or [Euroopan šakkiliitto] The ECU does not set its own boundary conditions”, was the policy in Finland.