Chess The chess world was shocked exactly 25 years ago – “King” Garry Kasparov rushed out of the room because he had been beaten in a historical way

Computer Deep Blue won the world’s best player in the chess match series.

Hands firmly on the face and the gaze attached to the table Garry Kasparov threw the last whimper on the chessboard before rushing out of the room: the king of chess had just been beaten by a computer.

The date was May 11, 1997. It became a watershed between man and computer. IBM’s supercomputer Deep Blue, based on artificial intelligence, had finally achieved what the device’s developers had been promising for decades.

More than a year earlier, Deep Blue had won individual matches against Kasparov, but now it was able to win the match series with points 3.5-2.5.

AI expert Philippe Rolet tells AFP news agency that it was an incredible moment.

“Deep Blue’s victory made people realize that machines can be as strong as humans.”

Although IBM also rejoiced in the victory, the focus was on the future.

“This is not a man against a machine. This is about how we use technology to solve problems, ”said Deep Blue, who led the development Chung-Jen Tan after a historic match.

Which case, the all-time chess player Kasparov was furious after the match. He claimed, among other things, that there had been unfair practice before the matches, denied defeat, and that nothing had been proven about the power of the computers.

Kasparov explained that the best player in the world just broke under pressure. He thought the machine was still defeatable because it had too many weaknesses.

Nowadays, no one makes such claims anymore: even the best chess players in the world always win the best computers.

How Kasparov today is concerned with computers and artificial intelligence and their growing dominance? Mostly indifferent.

“There is no evidence that the planes threatened us,” Kasparov told AFP a year ago.

“The real danger comes from killer robots because of humans, because humans still have the exclusive right to evil.”